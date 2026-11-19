South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held his final Cabinet meeting Wednesday, marking the end of a tenure that made him the state's longest-serving governor.

During the meeting, McMaster highlighted accomplishments from nearly a decade in office, including pay increases for law enforcement officers, efforts to combat dog fighting, expansions to the state park system and tourism industry, and the addition of more than 500 school resource officers.

McMaster told Cabinet members that South Carolina remains on a positive path and expressed confidence in the state's future.

"This will be our last Cabinet meeting here. Probably not yours," McMaster said, referring to the agency directors who serve in his administration.

Questions remain about the future of those agency leaders as Gov.-elect Allen Wilson prepares to take office in January.

Wilson sent a letter Monday asking current Cabinet directors to reapply for their positions if they wish to remain in their jobs. He set a Dec. 4 deadline for applications.

While McMaster's final Cabinet meeting was underway Wednesday, Wilson reiterated the request on social media, saying some directors will remain in their positions while others will be replaced.