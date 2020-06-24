Cooper: Face Masks Will Be Mandatory; NC Won't Move To Phase 3 Yet

Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina will "pause" its plans to enter Phase 3 of reopening and will stay in Phase 2 for three more weeks and that most residents will be required to wear face masks in public.

Cooper's announcement comes as the number of cases of the coronavirus in the state continues to climb. But it also comes as the governor faces mounting pressure to ease restrictions that have hampered the economy and left many workers reeling. More than 1 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began.

Phase 2 restrictions are scheduled to expire Friday, but North Carolina has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The governor's announcement also comes after several local governments in the state have required residents to wear face masks. Raleigh and Greensboro have already made face masks mandatory, and while Charlotte hasn't, Mayor Vi Lyles called on Cooper to make it a statewide requirement.

As of Wednesday morning, 16,174 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed by laboratory testing in North Carolina, including 1,721 since Tuesday. At least 1,271 people in the state have died from COVID-19 complications, and 906 people were hospitalized for treatment of the virus on Wednesday.

On Monday -- the most recent day for which recovery estimates are available -- state health officials said it was likely that 36,921 people had recovered from COVID-19. That's about 69% of confirmed infections at the time.

But also Monday, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen described COVID-19 trends in North Carolina as moving in "the wrong direction" because hospitalizations were increasing the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus have been high in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, 791,285 tests had been completed in the state. Of the 17,457 completed Tuesday, 8% came back positive. That number hasn't dipped below 8% since May 27.

The Charlotte region has more confirmed cases of the virus than any other area of the Carolinas, though it's also the most heavily populated metro area. As of Wednesday morning, the state was reporting 9,333 confirmed cases of the virus and 140 deaths in Mecklenburg County alone.

When North Carolina's COVID-19 restrictions reached their height in March and April, dine-in service at restaurants was stopped, most gatherings were effectively banned and businesses that were deemed essential had capacity limits. Those restrictions began to ease toward the end of April as the state entered the first phase of Cooper's three-part reopening plan.

The state entered its second phase on May 22, but it was more limited than initially planned. While restaurants and some high-contact services like hair salons were allowed to reopen for in-person service with safety restrictions, other businesses like gyms and bars had to stay closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

