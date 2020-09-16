SouthBound: Elijah Heyward III And The New Museum On 'Sacred Ground' In African American History

By 1 minute ago

You can’t understand the South without trying to understand Charleston.

Elijah Heyward III

Tourists know it for the pretty houses and five-star restaurants. Some white Southerners revere the Citadel and the Civil War sites.

But for Black Americans, Charleston was Ellis Island rewritten as a horror story – the primary port through which slaves came into this country.

Now, on a wharf in Charleston Harbor, the International African American Museum is rising to tell that story. It’s scheduled to open in 2022.

And Elijah Heyward III, a son of that South Carolina coast, is the museum’s chief operating officer.

In some ways, it’s a job he has prepared for his whole life.

Let's keep the conversation going. Who do you want to hear from next on the SouthBound podcast?

Submit your idea in the box below. You can also send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and email me at ttomlinson@wfae.org.

Show notes:

Other music in this episode:

  • Jahzzar, "In the Museum"
  • Josh Woodward, "Ships"

New episodes of SouthBound come out every other Wednesday. Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts     Google Play     Stitcher     NPR One

SouthBound is a production of WFAE. Our host is Tommy Tomlinson. Our audience engagement manager is Joni Deutsch, and our main theme comes from Josh Turner.

Tags: 
Top News
SouthBound

Related Content

SouthBound: Anthony Hamilton On Reshaping His Sound And Raising His Kids In This Troubled Summer

By Sep 2, 2020
Courtesy Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Charlotte, has spent his career working a fertile patch of rhythm and blues.

SouthBound: Fawn Weaver On Bottling A Tribute To A Former Slave's Role In Whiskey History

By Aug 19, 2020
Photo by Jason Myers

Fawn Weaver is the author of a best-selling book on happy marriages. Her husband is a movie exec. They were happy and comfortable in Los Angeles. But then she read a story about a former slave named Nearest Green, who taught his method of making Tennessee whiskey to a young businessman named Jack Daniel. Weaver longed to know more.

SouthBound: Eddie Glaude On James Baldwin's Clear-Eyed Vision Of Race In The South -- And America

By Aug 5, 2020
Sameer A. Khan

Eddie Glaude, the chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton, is the author of a new book called “Begin Again,” about the writer James Baldwin, and how his work reflects on modern race relations in America.