SouthBound: Elijah Heyward III And The New Museum On 'Sacred Ground' In African American History

You can’t understand the South without trying to understand Charleston.

Tourists know it for the pretty houses and five-star restaurants. Some white Southerners revere the Citadel and the Civil War sites.

But for Black Americans, Charleston was Ellis Island rewritten as a horror story – the primary port through which slaves came into this country.

Now, on a wharf in Charleston Harbor, the International African American Museum is rising to tell that story. It’s scheduled to open in 2022.

And Elijah Heyward III, a son of that South Carolina coast, is the museum’s chief operating officer.

In some ways, it’s a job he has prepared for his whole life.

