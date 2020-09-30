SouthBound: Issac Bailey On Embracing Hard Conversations And Finding His Own Voice

Issac Bailey has had to jump a lot of hurdles.

He grew up in a family marked by violence -- including the arrest of his brother for murder.

He developed a stutter that he has dealt with ever since.

But still, he has been determined to speak out – as a columnist for the Myrtle Beach Sun News, as an instructor at Davidson College, and as the author of a new book called “Why Didn’t We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland.”

Bailey has spent years as a writer and speaker, but now, he says, he may have found the voice that was inside him all along.

