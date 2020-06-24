SouthBound Replay: Harvey Gantt On Activism, Jesse Helms, And His Faith In Better Days

By 1 hour ago

This is a recut version of the very first episode of SouthBound, which we put into the world on Nov. 15, 2017. Our guest for this first episode was Harvey Gantt, a longtime pioneer in civil rights in the Carolinas.

Gantt was involved in sit-ins as a high school student. He was the first black student at Clemson, then the first black mayor of Charlotte. He made two runs at Jesse Helms’ seat in the U.S. Senate, narrowly losing both times.

As I listened back to our conversation from two and a half years ago, it was easy to hear the echoes of the upheaval we’re going through now. Harvey Gantt has seen and heard it before. And he learned how to survive and succeed.

Let's keep the conversation going. Who do you want to hear from next on the SouthBound podcast?

Submit your idea in the box below. You can also send a tweet to @tommytomlinson or @wfae, and email me at ttomlinson@wfae.org.

