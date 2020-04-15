SouthBound: Stuart Stevens On His Career As A Republican Consultant, And Why He's Walking Away

Stuart Stevens, a son of Mississippi, helped Republicans get elected for more than 40 years.

He’s done a lot of other things, too – he’s written several travel books, and TV episodes for shows such as “Northern Exposure.” But he’s best known as a political consultant for candidates such as President George W. Bush and Sen. Mitt Romney.

Now, though, he finds himself walking away from the GOP under Donald Trump. Stevens has written an upcoming book that re-examines Republican thought over the last 50 years, as well as his own role in promoting those thoughts.

The book’s title: “It Was All a Lie.”  

Show notes:

