Who is International House's new executive director, Susan Bird?

Julian Berger: Talk to me a little bit about where you grew up, your childhood and where you went to school.

Susan Bird: I'm from St. Louis, Missouri, a suburb outside of St. Louis called Florissant. And so I went to college for my bachelor's degree in Iowa, Drake University in Des Moines, and studied international relations with a minor in Spanish. And then got a first master's degree from the School for International Training in Brattleboro, Vermont. Was thrilled after that to get an internship with Save the Children in Mexico, which kind of started me on this path. And then started working for Oxfam America and moved from Mexico to El Salvador. And eventually became the regional director for Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean of Oxfam America and then kind of continued with this dream and was hired by UNHCR, where I've spent the last 12 or 13 years as a staff member.

Berger: What lessons did you learn from all of this past work, and kind of what will you bring to this new role based off of what you've done?

Bird: I feel like, for starters, kind of an understanding of the newcomer situation, what a little bit I haven't walked in their shoes. I have experienced many places and spoken with many people and worked on many programs and projects that help newcomers integrate and find their way in a new society. And so I feel like I have this experience to contribute. Also, a passion for this is what I've been doing my whole life.

Berger: What is your vision coming into International House? What are kind of some plans that you have?

Bird: Well, first, you know, first I've got to learn about International House. I've got the papers and everything, but I'm really, I'm looking forward to meeting the people that we serve. And I know that for many people, we've been a place of hope and a place of connection. And for one, I'd like to continue that and expand that if possible. That International House continues to be the place where we join forces, where we grow in our understanding and our awareness of each other.

Berger: What drew you to Charlotte?

Bird: That's an easy one. My sister. My sisters lived here for 20 years, so this has been a bit of our home away from home. And so the opportunity came, and I'm just thrilled to be here.

Berger: Outside of work, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Bird: Well, I have a daughter. She's nine, and so I just love being her mom. I'm really, really enjoying being back here with my family, with my sister and her husband and her kids. It's just, it's so special. Something that I haven't had in a long time and I really enjoy it. You know, and I, in my past, I've always enjoyed art and I haven't dedicated enough time to it. So I'm hoping that now that I'm here and I'm in one place, hopefully for a long time, I can get connected to art, to an artistic community, and not only enjoy other people's art, but create my own. I love to run too, and I'm really looking forward to the trails. I know Charlotte has gorgeous trails that I'm just beginning to explore, so look forward to doing that.