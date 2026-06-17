Charlotte event to focus on empowering young Latino leaders

Young Latino leaders will gather in Charlotte on Saturday for the Queen City Summit.

The event is organized by Inspira NC, a nonprofit founded last year by 17-year-old Santiago Esparza-Nazemi. The organization aims to support Latino students through civic leadership, economic empowerment and post-secondary education.

The summit will feature workshops, networking opportunities with community leaders and discussions focused on young Latino leadership in North Carolina.

Esparza-Nazemi says the event was designed by Latino students for Latino students.

“We are all truly driven and focused on creating experiences that we wish we could have," Santiago-Nazemi said.

The Queen City Summit begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Providence Day School.