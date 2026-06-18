'Black Boat Weekend' in Lake Norman to celebrate the African diaspora and the Juneteenth holiday

Lake Norman is expected to be lively this weekend – a festival celebrating the African diaspora and Juneteenth is expected to attract hundreds of boaters.

Southern soul, hip-hop, and jazz will fill the air during the Black Boat Weekend festival, where about 500 boats are expected to dock. Spencer Davis, one of the event’s organizers, said the goal is to unite the community.

“To bring us all together and just to have fun like we used to back in the day,” Davis said.”Like with the family cookouts and block parties that brought communities together.”

This marks the second year the Black Boat Weekend festival will be held at Lake Norman. It coincides with Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Davis said attendees can expect a wide range of music rooted in Black culture and beyond.

“A broad spectrum of music – hip-hop, R&B, some jazz, pretty much all genres,” he said. “It could be a little country or pop. But the majority is all good vibes.”

Queen Frederick, who helped organize the event, said the festival is meant to create an inclusive environment.

“I want people to feel like they have a community,” Frederick said. “And somewhere they can go with their boats and jet skis and feel comfortable expressing themselves within our space.”

Charisme Dhanani, another organizer of the festival, , said the event will also highlight Afro-Latino culture with a themed boat day.

“Afro-Latino boat day … brings a lot of soca, R&B, reggaeton, bachata and salsa elements to the event,” Dhanani said.

The festival is free of charge.