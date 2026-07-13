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East Charlotte vigil honors man fatally shot by ICE officer in Texas

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 13, 2026 at 8:22 AM EDT
Attendees brought candles and flowers to remember Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Attendees brought candles and flowers to remember Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

Dozens of people gathered outside Manolo's Bakery in east Charlotte on Sunday evening for a vigil to honor Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the undocumented man fatally shot by an ICE officer in Texas last week.

Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Charlotte chapter, the vigil drew community members with candles and flowers to remember Salgado Araujo and express solidarity with immigrant families.

Stefania Arteaga of Carolina Migrant Network said Salgado Araujo's death has become symbolic for many immigrants.

"Lorenzo is not just a symbol of a man who was murdered, but he is a symbol of a community. Lorenzo could have been my dad, could have been my tío, could have been my brother, could have been my next-door neighbor," Arteaga said.

Manolo Betancur, owner of Manolo's Bakery, said fear remains widespread in immigrant communities in Charlotte as immigration enforcement continues.

"ICE is still around and every single day they're doing things in our city and in our country. Every single day they're taking our people away from our streets," Betancur said.

Organizers said they hoped the gathering would honor his memory while offering support to immigrant families concerned about increased immigration enforcement.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger