Charlotte initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV prevention in Black communities

A new Charlotte initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV among Black communities, which are disproportionately affected by the virus.

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“Talk Soon CLT” will provide HIV prevention and treatment resources in a social setting that aims to mirror a nightlife scene as part of an effort to get people talking about sexual health in common spaces. Sex therapists and sexologists will inform community members about sexual health and the importance of prevention. Anise Rasheed-Johnson is one of the organizers.

“The conversation surrounding STIs and getting tested isn’t something that is discussed,” Rasheed-Johnson said. “And then making sure people know the resources that are available to them within their communities.”

A recent Mecklenburg County report found that Black residents account for about 60% of new HIV cases. That’s almost twice Black residents’ share of the county’s population. Latino residents accounted for about 24% and white residents 13%.

Mecklenburg County allocated more than $15 million from 2022 to 2025

to address the disparity and ensure people have the right resources. Part of that funding has gone towards doing pop testing in high-priority zip codes and in places like nightclubs.

One of the county's goals is to increase testing among African Americans by 75% and get 75% of county residents 13 or older to be tested or screened for HIV.

Demetria Jennings also helped curate the conversation that focuses on ensuring people get tested and screened. Jennings says it's important that people are aware of best practices around sexual health and intimacy with others.

“These conversations need to be on the table for people to understand that it is a lot deeper than we think it is,” Jennings said. “Sex just isn’t an act. There’s so many other elements to it all that not only we have to respect but we have to educate ourselves about.”

Talk Soon CLT takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Common Market South End.