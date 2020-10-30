Politics Monday: As The Finish Line Nears, Election Could Hinge On North Carolina

What a long, strange trip it’s been, this 2020 election. And where it ends up could depend on what North Carolina voters have to say.

That’s not lost on Donald Trump, who is scheduled to be back in the state Sunday for the ninth time since he came to Charlotte in August to be renominated. He's trying to wring out a few more votes in a state that’s seen as a must-win for him.

But polls here continue to be encouraging for Joe Biden, whose running mate, Kamala Harris, is also scheduled to be in North Carolina on Sunday.

Want to circle back to this @PollsAndVotes thread because it really hits the nail on the head and is worth a look. The premise is simple enough: If Trump wins one of MI, PA or WI, then he's likely at >270. If Biden wins AZ, FL or NC, then he is. https://t.co/jT6xzTYMMc — Josh Putnam (@FHQ) October 30, 2020

What’s less encouraging for Democrats is North Carolina’s Senate race. Republican incumbent Thom Tillis is making up ground late in the campaign after skeletons emerged from Cal Cunningham’s closet. The outcome of that contest, and the surprisingly competitive Senate race in South Carolina, will have national implications.

At this point, many GOP strategists just hope to keep their losses to a minimum and prevent a blue tidal wave.



Our @cookpolitical estimate of gains remains anywhere from 2 to 7 seats for Democrats. https://t.co/7IFwPYpG95 — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) October 29, 2020

GUESTS

Josh Putnam, political scientist in Wilmington, publishes the Frontloading HQ website on presidential elections (@FHQ)

Jessica Taylor, The Cook Political Report, Senate and governors editor (@JessicaTaylor)