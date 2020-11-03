© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Voters Deliver Their Verdicts

Belmont, NC voters 2020 election
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
Voters at Belmont Central Elementary School cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The election helped answer a question that community organizer James Lee posed outside Charlotte's West Boulevard branch library on the final day of early voting: "Where will we be going in the future? What is America?"

North Carolina delivered its answers at the ballot box in record numbers.

Once the votes are counted, what lies ahead for the state and the country?

GUESTS

Michael Bitzer, Catawba College, chair of the Department of Politics; manages the Old North State Politics blog (@BowTiePolitics)

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter (@Sharrison_WFAE)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, professor of political science (@profsuroberts)

Deondra Rose, Duke University, assistant professor of political science at the Sanford School of Public Policy (@DeondraRose)

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins2020 ElectionPolitics
Stay Connected
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
See stories by Chris Miller