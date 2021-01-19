© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Inauguration Day And The Days Ahead For Biden, Trump And America

US Capitol Behind Fencing
Elvert Barnes
/
Flickr

The American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power from president to another will take place after undergoing a violent test of its strength.

The nation’s capital is a fortress after the deadly events of two weeks ago by a crowd that was whipped up by the outgoing President Trump, who – true to form – is breaking with norms and snubbing the incoming President Biden.

Awaiting Biden in the Oval Office are some of the heaviest challenges to face a new president: a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, economic headwinds and balancing unity with the reckoning Trump is bound to face as an ex-president.

GUESTS

Mary C. Curtis, Roll Call columnist and host of the "Equal Time" podcast (@mcurtisnc3)

Michael Kruse, POLITICO, senior staff writer (@michaelkruse)

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsPoliticsJoe BidenDonald Trump
