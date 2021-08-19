Local News Roundup: Mask Mandate For Charlotte And Mecklenburg; Back-To-School Mask Requirements; COVID-19 Numbers Rise In NC

On this week’s Local News Roundup:

As COVID-19 numbers continue to go in the wrong direction, Mecklenburg County leaders passed an indoor mask mandate on Wednesday for all of Mecklenburg County. The mandate goes into effect Aug. 28.

This happens as the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina reach their highest levels since January.

Gov. Roy Cooper continued to encourage North Carolina residents to get the vaccine this week, and says he’s asked President Biden to authorize more National Guard help so health officials can keep up with demand across the state.

And in the midst of all this, it’s back-to-school season. While last year’s big back-to-school story was remote vs. hybrid learning, this year, it’s all about mask requirements.

The North Carolina State Senate rejected the House’s version of the state budget this week. Now, formal negotiations will begin.

And the Carolina Panthers play their first home preseason game this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal and a roundtable of reporters will cover those stories and more on the Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte

Jonathan Lowe, anchor/ reporter for Spectrum News One

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Hunter Saenz, WCNC reporter

