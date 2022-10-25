© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

From Charlotte's music institutions to Taylor Swift, a celebration of Public Radio Music Day

Published October 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
blumenthal2.JPG
Erin Keever
/
WFAE
The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in 2019.

Last month, two members of Congress presented a new resolution. Unlike some actions that Congress takes, such as providing aid for the war in Ukraine or curbing high gas prices, this move had to do with public radio.

In an act of bipartisanship, U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Roy Blunt (R-MO) introduced a resolution commemorating the notable relationship between music and public radio stations — it designates Oct. 26, 2022, as Public Radio Music Day "and expresses appreciation for local public radio stations for their service to listeners and musicians" across the country.

In honor of the day, we discuss the latest events and performances throughout the Queen City with the leader of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and a co-founder of JazzArts Charlotte. Then, we get a national perspective on everything from Taylor Swift's new album to the sustainability of the music industry as touring becomes prohibitively expensive.

GUESTS

Ocie Davis, co-founder of JazzArts Charlotte, producer of Jazz @ The Gantt

David Fisk, president and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

Cyrena Touros, cultural critic and contributor to NPR

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Charlotte MusicMusic
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz