© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

WFAE, PBS's 'Frontline' examine the mental health crisis in North Carolina

By Gabe Altieri
Published April 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
fractured__homepage_promo_300x250.png

Accessing proper health care can be difficult anywhere, but in North Carolina it is especially onerous.

While everyone can be impacted by this issue, some of the most vulnerable are hit hardest. This includes jail inmates who are too sick to stand trial. Some wait hundreds of days for a bed. As of last month, more than 200 people were waiting for one.

Almost every jail in the state routinely lacks a psychiatrist on-site. Telemedicine can be available, but usually only for a few minutes per patient each week.

WFAE, with support from PBS’s"Frontline," spent a year reporting on North Carolina’s mental health crisis in a series called “Fractured.” Reporters built a database using information from every state courthouse and most jails.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we hear the stories of those affected. Their stories often go untold. We also discuss what else the reporting found and examine how the situation became so dire.

GUESTS:

Dana Miller Ervin, Holly and Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting fellow

Susan McMahon, associate clinical professor of law at the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Mental HeathU.S. Supreme Court
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri