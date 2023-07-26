'One of the greatest American spy novelists ever': Daniel Silva discusses his writing influences

New York Times best-selling author Daniel Silva has been called his generation’s finest writer of international intrigue and one of the greatest American spy novelists ever.

As they have for many years, readers this summer are clamoring to read the latest book in Silva's series about fictional art restorer and sometime Israeli secret agent Gabriel Allon. "The Collector" is Silva's 26th novel.

Ahead of an appearance in Charlotte this week, Silva talks with Charlotte Talks guest host Erik Spanberg about the spy genre, the intricacies of his writing, and how real-world events and people influence his storylines.

Guest:

Daniel Silva, #1 New York Times best-selling author, whose latest book is "The Collector."

