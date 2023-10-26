Local News Roundup: Social districts arrive in Charlotte; update on early voting; new legislative and congressional maps; Charlotte FC in playoffs

After many months, it’s finally happened — Charlotte has caught up with many other cities and towns in the state and has approved its first "sip and stroll" district.

Plaza Midwood will allow outdoor drinking daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. requiring people to drink from reusable metal cups. So now that we have one social district, will others soon follow?

As early voting continues in Charlotte, we get an election update and hear the latest on some of the area’s few competitive races.

The General Assembly approved GOP-drawn district maps for congressional races and state legislative seats. We'll have more insight on how they’ll impact current lawmakers and our political makeup in North Carolina.

Currently, Charlotte’s most successful sports franchise is Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, who entered the playoffs this week — we talk about the loss, and the team's look ahead to next year.

And the Hornets won their season opener.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC education reporter

