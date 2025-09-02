Author Dan Fesperman discusses new book 'Pariah,' his Charlotte roots and how his journalism career informs his writing

Author Dan Fesperman, who grew up in Charlotte and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is no stranger to danger or complicated people. He learned about complexities around human nature as a journalist, working as a foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun. Reporting from Europe and the Middle East, he covered three wars while also finding the time to write his first three novels. He eventually left the world of newspapers to write thrillers full time.

His latest novel, 'Pariah,' follows Hal Knight, a comedian-turned-politician in disgrace. After a humiliating encounter on a film set that went viral, he resigned his seat in Congress, quit social media and fled to the tiny Caribbean island of Vieques to hide out and nurse his wounds. Shortly after arriving, he is approached by a trio of CIA operatives hoping to recruit him to infiltrate the power structure of Bolrovia. Skeptical, but with little to lose, Knight accepts the challenge, sensing this might be his one remaining chance to do something worthwhile.

Fesperman will be in Charlotte at Park Road Books on Thursday, September 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ahead of that discussion, he joins guest host Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal to talk about the new book and how his career as a journalist has informed his writing.

GUEST:

Dan Fesperman, author of 'Pariah'