Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Author Dan Fesperman discusses new book 'Pariah,' his Charlotte roots and how his journalism career informs his writing

By Sarah Delia
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Author Dan Fesperman joins Charlotte Talks to discuss his latest book Pariah.
Book cover courtesy of Penguin Random House; headshot courtesy of Michael Lionstar.
Author Dan Fesperman joins Charlotte Talks to discuss his latest book Pariah.

Author Dan Fesperman, who grew up in Charlotte and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is no stranger to danger or complicated people. He learned about complexities around human nature as a journalist, working as a foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun. Reporting from Europe and the Middle East, he covered three wars while also finding the time to write his first three novels. He eventually left the world of newspapers to write thrillers full time.

His latest novel, 'Pariah,' follows Hal Knight, a comedian-turned-politician in disgrace. After a humiliating encounter on a film set that went viral, he resigned his seat in Congress, quit social media and fled to the tiny Caribbean island of Vieques to hide out and nurse his wounds. Shortly after arriving, he is approached by a trio of CIA operatives hoping to recruit him to infiltrate the power structure of Bolrovia. Skeptical, but with little to lose, Knight accepts the challenge, sensing this might be his one remaining chance to do something worthwhile.

Fesperman will be in Charlotte at Park Road Books on Thursday, September 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Ahead of that discussion, he joins guest host Erik Spanberg of the Charlotte Business Journal to talk about the new book and how his career as a journalist has informed his writing.

GUEST:
Dan Fesperman, author of 'Pariah'

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
