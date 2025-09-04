Local News Roundup: Charlotte transit fallout; early voting numbers; good testing news for CMS; Panthers open the season

The fallout continues after a stabbing death on the Lynx Blue Line in South End. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles called a special meeting this week of the Metropolitan Transit Commission, which oversees CATS. The agency believes the man accused of the stabbing did not purchase a ticket prior to the incident. CATS said it will address fare evasion more aggressively.

Elsewhere, early voting continues and turnout has been less than stellar. Entering this week, fewer than 1,000 voters had cast ballots. That’s out of hundreds of thousands of eligible voters. Eight additional voting locations opened this week across the city. Election day is September 9.

School is underway, but it’s last year's testing data making news this week. The state has released test scores, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had hinted the results would be “historic.” We break down the results.

And the NFL is back, and the Carolina Panthers kick off the regular season. Where does hope stand after their 2024 season? We discuss.

GUESTS:

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte