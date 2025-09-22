© 2025 WFAE

The environmental impact of Hurricane Helene one year later

By Sarah Delia
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:53 PM EDT
In Boone, N.C., a parking lot was flooded as Helene barreled over North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

We look at the environmental impact of Hurricane Helene, one year later.

A year ago, the western part of the state was caught off guard by the severe winds, rainfall, and destruction brought on by Helene. We’ll take a look at how a hurricane like Helene formed in the first place, climate change’s impact on hurricane season, and any lessons learned from a meteorological point of view.

We’ll also explore how the western rivers in North Carolina have been impacted, from the species that call those water systems home to ongoing debris cleaning efforts.

The mountain towns are still rebuilding a year after Helene — and that includes cleaning waterways, replanting trees, and residents figuring out how to live in a changing climate.

GUESTS

 Andy Hill, High Country regional director and Watauga Riverkeeper. He’s also with the environmental advocacy group MountainTrue.
Charles “Chip” Konrad, director of the Southeast Regional Climate Center (SERCC) and professor in the department of Geography and Environment at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
