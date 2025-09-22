We look at the environmental impact of Hurricane Helene, one year later.

A year ago, the western part of the state was caught off guard by the severe winds, rainfall, and destruction brought on by Helene. We’ll take a look at how a hurricane like Helene formed in the first place, climate change’s impact on hurricane season, and any lessons learned from a meteorological point of view.

We’ll also explore how the western rivers in North Carolina have been impacted, from the species that call those water systems home to ongoing debris cleaning efforts.

The mountain towns are still rebuilding a year after Helene — and that includes cleaning waterways, replanting trees, and residents figuring out how to live in a changing climate.

GUESTS