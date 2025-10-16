Local News Roundup: Gerrymandering déjà vu; Charlotte ethics report; LendingTree CEO dies; Panthers look for winning record

North Carolina lawmakers formally announced plans to redraw the state’s congressional map to add a seat for Republicans in 2026. In a joint statement, House Speaker Destin Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger announced plans to vote on the new map next week to “protect President Trump’s agenda.” North Carolina is currently represented by ten Republicans and four Democrats.

In Charlotte, an outside attorney found no unethical, immoral or illegal conduct in the city after allegations were made by a city council member about the decision to reach a $305,000 settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings in May. Victoria Watlington made the comments in a fundraising email to constituents before sending a second email saying she wants the city to operate with transparency. While the firm found no illegality, it also wrote that “certain processes could have been handled more effectively,” but did not elaborate.

The CEO and founder of LendingTree, headquartered in Charlotte, has died in an ATV accident. Doug Lebda was 55 years old. Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996 and grew it into a prominent financial company. The company reported $900 million in revenue in 2024 and employs nearly 1,000 people. Among those paying tribute were former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who says he had "lost a true friend."

And the Carolina Panthers are 3-3 with a chance at a winning record against the winless New York Jets on Sunday. The Panthers haven’t had a non-losing record this late in the season since 2021.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal