Phil Berger concedes Senate race; state’s most powerful Republican dethroned

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger has conceded in his primary race, ending his 15-year reign as the state's top Republican.

Just weeks ago, on election night, with only two votes separating Sen. Phil Berger and his challenger, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page, Page went on to announce victory over arguably the most powerful person in the state for years. Days later, provisional ballots extended Page’s lead to 23 votes.

Berger filed election protests and requested recounts, prolonging the race, but on Tuesday, he ended his bid.

In a statement, Berger said, “While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory. Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state's outlook and reputation. It has been an honor to play a role in that transformation.”

Berger is widely considered a chief architect of North Carolina’s conservative shift.

Berger has led Senate Republicans since 2005. Between his campaign and outside groups in his favor, nearly an unprecedented $10 million was spent on this primary race. He also received the endorsement of President Trump. However, none of it was enough to fend off the pro-Trump challenger, whose spending went under $1 million and campaigned in opposition to casino expansion and as a servant of “the people” and not special interests.

On this episode, we discuss what’s next for the General Assembly and Senate Republicans with their longtime leader toppled. We also look at the power and influence Berger gripped in his tenure as Senate leader and how he reshaped North Carolina politics and government.

GUESTS:

Part I

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter for the Assembly and creator of the Anderson Alerts Substack newsletter

Part II

Rob Christensen, former political columnist for The News & Observer in Raleigh and author of 'Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century'

Pat McCrory, former North Carolina governor and former Charlotte mayor