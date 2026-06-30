© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

Published June 30, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
Kelly Corrigan Wonders

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, "Diary of a Whimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney joins Corrigan. Kinney has been entertaining millions of kids for close to 20 years, using limited drawing skills and a visceral memory of what it felt like to be 13. Corrigan wondered which parts of the work still confound Kinney and where he finds his greatest satisfactions.

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected