Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, "Diary of a Whimpy Kid" author Jeff Kinney joins Corrigan. Kinney has been entertaining millions of kids for close to 20 years, using limited drawing skills and a visceral memory of what it felt like to be 13. Corrigan wondered which parts of the work still confound Kinney and where he finds his greatest satisfactions.

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.