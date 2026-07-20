New book traces Pat McCrory's path from Charlotte's longest-serving mayor to governor

Pat McCrory is one of the most consequential and polarizing political figures in North Carolina history. From mayor of Charlotte to governor of North Carolina, McCrory spent nearly two decades shaping the city before a turbulent term as governor that transformed his career and public image.

Journalist and author Andrew Dunn writes about McCrory’s career in his new biography, "The Change Agent: Pat McCrory’s Rise, Reckoning, and Legacy." Drawing on more than 300 hours of interviews, Dunn traces McCrory’s path from leading Charlotte through rapid expansion — including his push for light rail and major infrastructure projects — to the controversy over HB2, McCrory’s 2016 defeat against Roy Cooper and the lasting impact he’s had on North Carolina politics.

On this episode, Andrew Dunn joins to examine how Pat McCrory helped shape modern Charlotte, why his political fortunes changed so dramatically, and what his career reveals about leadership, governing, and the evolution of politics in North Carolina.

GUESTS:

Andrew Dunn, conservative political columnist and founder of Longleaf Politics