Charlotte Talks Presents: 'Wired to Create'

In a world flooded by AI — from useless slop to ground-breaking code — what happens to our human imagination?

Charlotte Talks presents a special series: "Wired to Create." Hosted by New York Times bestselling author and PBS host Kelly Corrigan, the series explores the quiet satisfaction and mental health benefits of making things with your own hands.

On this episode, entrepreneur and bestselling author Blythe Harris joins Corrigan. After co-founding Stella & Dot, Harris devoted her attention to ways creative work serves our central nervous systems and our intellectual development. Corrigan wondered about the benefits of the practice Harris describes in her new book, "Daily Creative."

Tune in to “Wired to Create” starting at 9 a.m., and be on the lookout for Charlotte Talks returning Monday, July 6.