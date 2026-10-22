Local News Roundup: Trump rallies in North, South Carolina; High early voting numbers; New look Hornets' season starts injured, but with win

President Trump is back in the Carolinas this week campaigning on behalf of senate candidates as we inch closer to the midterm election. North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley trails Democrat Roy Cooper by just under ten points in several polls. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Trump is rallying as Republican Darline Graham leads Democrat Annie Andrews by a slim margin down the stretch.

Early voting turnout has been high so far. During the first weekend of early voting in North Carolina, numbers rose about 50% from the last midterm cycle. In-person early voting goes until Oct. 31. South Carolina has also seen high numbers.

In light of racist text messages revealed by several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers, the department has identified seven connected to the messages. Five officers have resigned, and two remain suspended without pay. CMPD Chief Estella Patterson criticized the officers publicly last week. Patterson said she hoped the officers involved would lose their jobs and never work in law enforcement again.

And the Charlotte Hornets tip off the NBA season this week. The team traded away star LaMelo Ball in the offseason and starts the season with some key injuries. We preview what's to come.

GUESTS:

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

Greg Lacour, senior editor at WFAE

Mary Ramsey, local government accountability reporter for the Charlotte Observer