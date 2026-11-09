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Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

How election upsets and seat flips could impact the balance of power in Raleigh and Washington

By Emmy Berger
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
The U.S. Capitol.
Paula Nardini
/
Pexels
The U.S. Capitol.

What some have considered a “blue tsunami" crossed the nation in the 2026 midterm elections last week, with projections showing Democrats will take control of both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January.

In North Carolina, former democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated Michael Whatley by nearly 20 points for the U.S. Senate, flipping the seat blue.

Democrats also seized control of the state House last week for the first time since 2010, and nearly claimed the state Senate.

What happens now as new majorities begin filling leadership positions? What priorities are new members bringing to Raleigh and Washington?

We discuss the balance of power and what comes next for leadership on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:
Bryan Anderson, politics reporter with the Assembly
Danielle Battaglia, Washington correspondent for The News & Observer
Susan Roberts, political science professor at Davidson College

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Emmy Berger
Emmy Berger is an intern for WFAE's Charlotte Talks.
See stories by Emmy Berger