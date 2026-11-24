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We're more than a quarter of the way through the 21st century and North Carolina, like much of the nation, has changed a lot.

From the AI boom to climate change to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina is adapting to find its place in the national economy over the next few decades.

Author Michael Walden argues the state is actually set up pretty well, thanks to migration trends and economic output. He claims it may be able to weather coming storms. However, should unexpected factors hit the state or should it fail to meet demographic challenges, the Old North State could be left behind.

Walden breaks all of this down in his new book "North Carolina in the Anxious Age: People, Places, and Policies That Will Shape the North Carolina Economy Through the Turbulent Twenty-First Century" and joins us on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Michael L. Walden, author of "North Carolina in the Anxious Age: People, Places, and Policies That Will Shape the North Carolina Economy Through the Turbulent Twenty-First Century