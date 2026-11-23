The Charlotte Douglas International Airport has had a busy month.

The Charlotte City Council approved the Airline Use and Lease Agreement in early November, a 10.5-year lease for Charlotte Douglas International Airport projected to generate $3 billion in rent. The lease has had pushback from airport employees, with concerns of low wages and potential unsafe conditions for workers, and higher ticket prices for passengers.

Supporters of the lease believe it will create needed competition amongst airlines, unlock major airline investment and expand connectivity that supports tourism.

Meanwhile, airlines across the country are still bouncing back from the nearly 5-hour nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13.

With the holiday travel season quickly approaching, the airport projects 1.9 million passengers for the next 13 days, an almost 2% increase from last year.

We discuss how to navigate your holiday trip this year, what comes next after the lease goes into effect, and more on this Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ashley Mahoney, reporter for Axios

Nicolas Sullivan, reporter for the Charlotte Observer