Charlotte’s film industry and its economic benefit for the state are at a tipping point. Changes to the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant, the state’s film incentive program for the local production of movies and television, have led to shows like “The Hunting Wives” pulling out of filming in North Carolina for their third season. “The Hunting Wives” received nearly $12 million for its first season. The show has been awarded up to $15 million for its second season, but that money has yet to be paid out.

To make the state an appealing location for filming, the N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant program said it offers a 25% rebate for productions that spend money here. For the past seven years, the money has been awarded upfront and then distributed after projects end. Now, instead of awarding grants with money it expects to receive, the Commerce Department has been asked to work with the funds that are available.

Outgoing North Carolina Sen. Michael Lee has been a strong proponent of a one-time, additional $31 million for eligible film productions in Wilmington, with the vote initially scheduled for mid-November.

GUESTS:

Susi Hamilton, president and CEO of the Film Partnership of NC; former secretary of natural and cultural resources

Cece Nunn, Managing Editor for the Greater Wilmington Business Journal