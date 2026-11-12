Local News Roundup: More wins for Democrats; More CMS questions; Panthers lose, but stay on top

Well over a week after Election Day, Democrats continue to make gains in North Carolina. The party picked up another seat this week as Republican Rep. Greg Murphy conceded his race to former Democratic state lawmaker Raymond Smith. Additionally, Republican Pat Harrigan's lead dwindled after provisional ballots were counted and may be headed for a recount. Meanwhile, voters still wait on the results of Virginia Foxx's race, where her opponent Chuck Hubbard has a slim lead.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faces a number of challenges heading into the end of the calendar year. This includes questions about contracting, but also, the school board plans to take an internal look at how it operates after the events leading up to and following the firing of Crystal Hill earlier this year. In addition, the Charlotte Ledger reports a state lawmaker plans to introduce legislation to break up the district.

Charlotte City Council votes to ban street vending across the city, except where vendors have permits, such as in uptown Charlotte. The vote was 8-1, with two city council members absent. We break down the impact on these businesses and the community.

And the bad news for the Carolina Panthers is they are not playing well. The good news is no one else in their division is either. We discuss what the team needs to do to pull away in the mediocre NFC South and whether they made any moves during this week's trade deadline.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, WFAE education reporter

Ashley Fahey, Charlotte Ledger managing editor

David Hodges, WBTV investigative reporter

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter