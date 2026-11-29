As 2026 draws to a close, it's time to reflect on the year that was and the issues that impacted our region. Mecklenburg County, while not at the center of many of these controversies, has found itself impacted by these issues.

First, there's the controversy around Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, including the firing of Superintendent Crystal Hill, issues around contracting, and subsequent investigations. For the current fiscal year, the county approved $900 million for CMS, which accounts for about a third of Mecklenburg County's budget. Still, the county opted to wait for other investigations into CMS operations to finish before moving forward with a potential investigation of its own.

Elsewhere, the midterm election will have an impact that reverberates local governments. In North Carolina, an amendment passed that limits a local government's ability to raise property taxes. What is the long-term impact of this measure? Plus, now that Democrats have taken control of the state House and Congress, what does that mean for Mecklenburg County?

Finally, the impact of Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" are expected to hit when fiscal year 2027 ends next year. County leaders have warned that cuts to food and nutritional services will cost Mecklenburg County millions of dollars in coming years. Is there anything the county can do to help limit the blow?

We discuss these issues and more with Mecklenburg County Chair Mark Jerrell next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Mark Jerrell, chair of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners