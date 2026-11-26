Millions of Americans are finding themselves in the middle of a caregiving squeeze — raising children while also caring for aging parents.

The responsibility can bring financial strain, emotional exhaustion and difficult family decisions. Oftentimes, there’s little preparation and support.

More than half of Americans in their 40s are considered part of the “sandwich generation,” meaning they are sandwiched between an aging parent and their own children, according to Pew Research Center.

On this episode, we explore what it means to be part of the sandwich generation. How can families navigate the demands of caring for multiple generations? What kind of toll can it take on caregivers? What resources are available? We’ll also discuss how you can care for everyone else without losing yourself in the process.

GUESTS:

Cara Anthony, correspondent at KFF Health News

Jennifer Szakaly, founder and CEO of Caregiving Corner

Venitra White-Dean, executive director of the Frankie Mae Foundation