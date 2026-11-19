The CMS board committee tasked with searching for a new superintendent wants the position filled by the end of June. The timeline has not been officially approved, and there’s a lot that still needs to be ironed out, including hiring a search firm. The goal is to have that search firm chosen by early February. Finalists would be selected in late May.

Charlotte will pay dozens of protesters a total of nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from the George Floyd protests in 2020. The city says it will pay 67 protesters a total of $1.725 million after CMPD allegedly directed them into a confined area and used tear gas and pepper spray on them. Each protester will receive more than $25,000.

Elsewhere, Duke Energy says it will raise rates by an average of 3.7% for residential customers over the next two years. Duke Energy Carolinas originally filed to raise its revenue by about $600 million and increase its return to 10.95%. However, public pushback led Duke to lower its return to 9.8%. That’s lower than its current return. The rate order also creates new guidelines for data centers and their “unique and substantial risks” to the energy grid.

And Charlotte FC is back in the postseason and opens play Sunday against Chicago Fire FC. Charlotte is the No. 5 seed in the MLS Eastern Conference and faces Chicago in a best-of-three series.

GUESTS:

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Hunter Sáenz, WSOC-TV reporter

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal

Zachary Turner, WFAE climate reporter