State Treasurer Brad Briner on state’s investment strategy and grappling with rising health care costs

North Carolina Treasurer Brad Briner oversees billions of dollars in public investments and plays a major role in the financial security of state employees and retirees.

Briner has been shaking things up with unconventional bets with the state's money, from investments in artificial intelligence to exploring opportunities in private companies. The state invested $40 million in OpenAI and roughly $250 million into Anthropic under Briner.

Last year, his efforts to modernize the state’s investment strategy became law when Gov. Josh Stein passed legislation shifting responsibility of the investment decisions of the state pension plan from the treasurer to a newly created, multimember Investment Authority tasked with increasing investment returns .

Briner also oversees the State Health Plan, which provides health insurance to hundreds of thousands of state employees, teachers, retirees and their families.

The plan has grappled with rising costs and financial shortfalls.

After a months-long dispute with Atrium Health, that at one point escalated to removing many Atrium facilities from the network, both parties reached an agreement just weeks ago.

On this episode, we sit down with Brad Briner to discuss his approach to managing the state’s public investments, his investment philosophy, the financial challenges facing the State Health Plan, rising health costs and North Carolina’s financial future.

GUESTS:

Brad Briner, State Treasurer of North Carolina