© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Davis, Olsen Signing 1-Day Contracts To Retire As Panthers

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
Greg Olsen Thomas Davis
Jodie Valade / WFAE and U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Leticia Samuels
Greg Olsen (left) and Thomas Davis will retire jointly as Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers.

Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leaders in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways.

Olsen spent nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns during his time in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015.

A retirement news videoconference is set for March 11.

Tags

SportsCarolina PanthersGreg OlsenThomas Davis
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press