© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
__article_page_360x184.png
Time Out For Sports
Need a one-stop shop to catch up on the top sports stories big and small? Time Out For Sports airs Mondays on WFAE's "All Things Considered" and has what you need to know about everything from Charlotte-area high school football highlights to the latest updates on the Carolina Panthers.

Charlotte FC falls to New England in a rematch

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 18, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT
charlotte fc vs revolution 041622-min.jpg
Charlotte Football Club
/
Twitter
Charlotte FC lost 2-1 to New England on the road Saturday.

Charlotte FC got on a bit of a winning streak after a rough start in the MLS team’s inaugural season. But the team fell to New England in a rematch on the road this weekend.

The Revolution won 2-1. Winger Christian Ortíz scored Charlotte’s goal.

“It wasn't a good loss,” The Charlotte Observer’s Langston Wertz. Jr. told WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s installment of Time Out for Sports. “New England had lost five games in a row, and Charlotte got the goal from Christian Ortíz, but it was in the 85th minute when they were down 2-nothing. And New England hadn’t won since March 5. So it wasn’t a good loss for Charlotte, but they’re still having a pretty good season.”

Charlotte FC still has some games left this season, though. The Hornets, on the other hand, flamed out against Atlanta for a chance to make it into the NBA playoffs. The Hawks routed Charlotte 132-103 on Wednesday.

“A year ago, we talked about the play-in game they lost 144 to 117 to Indiana, and it was never really a game; it kind of felt like a replay a year later,” Wertz said. “There was no sense of urgency. There was no defense. There’s a lot of changes that have to be made. And I think No. 1, they have to change their defensive philosophy a little bit.”

You can listen to the full Time Out for Sports conversation above. Here’s a quick look at what else Glenn and Wertz covered this week.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Sports Carolina PanthersCharlotte FCCharlotte Hornets
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn