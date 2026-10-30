© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers fall to Packers as QB protection issues continue

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:38 AM EDT

The Carolina Panthers struggled again as injuries continue to mount, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-19 on the road.

Quarterback Bryce Young was sacked six times and pressured on nearly half of his pass attempts while playing through a nagging knee injury.

After the game, coach Dave Canales said the Panthers' protection issues have made it difficult for the offense to find consistency, particularly with several new players in the lineup.

"Honestly, I just think it comes down to a protection-plan deal for us because when we give Bryce time, he's shown his ability to be able to spread the ball around, distribute it, find accurate throws, in traffic and all those things," Canales said. "And I'm confident that if we shore that part up, which we will, when we shore that part up, Bryce will be back in his rhythm, making his throws that he can."

The Panthers are 3-4 overall and will host the Denver Broncos a week from Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain