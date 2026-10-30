Panthers fall to Packers as QB protection issues continue

The Carolina Panthers struggled again as injuries continue to mount, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-19 on the road.

Quarterback Bryce Young was sacked six times and pressured on nearly half of his pass attempts while playing through a nagging knee injury.

After the game, coach Dave Canales said the Panthers' protection issues have made it difficult for the offense to find consistency, particularly with several new players in the lineup.

"Honestly, I just think it comes down to a protection-plan deal for us because when we give Bryce time, he's shown his ability to be able to spread the ball around, distribute it, find accurate throws, in traffic and all those things," Canales said. "And I'm confident that if we shore that part up, which we will, when we shore that part up, Bryce will be back in his rhythm, making his throws that he can."

The Panthers are 3-4 overall and will host the Denver Broncos a week from Sunday.