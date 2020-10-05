-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent his whole life chasing meaningful rewards.He waited longingly for a pat on the back from his famous father, worked diligently to…
-
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads a list of 15 nominees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. The list announced Tuesday includes 10…
-
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is in the hospital following a minor plane crash this afternoon. The private aircraft reportedly ran off the…
-
Brenda Jackson, mother of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a longtime employee at JR Motorsports alongside her daughter Kelley Earnhardt Miller, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 65.
-
In all my years of doing interviews, I’ve met very few people who are as open and honest about themselves as this week's SouthBound guest, Dale Earnhardt…
-
Martin Truex Jr. is this year’s NASCAR Monster Energy Series champion. It’s the first time the 37-year-old Truex has won the championship. He won…
-
This weekend, NASCAR's most popular driver will round his last turn at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Bank of America 500. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is…
-
Updated 4:55 p.m.More than a dozen New Orleans Saints knelt during the National Anthem before Sunday's game at Bank of America stadium, but no Carolina…
-
NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he'll retire when the season ends this November. The sport's most popular driver says a concussion that sidelined…
-
NASCAR's most popular driver will hang up his helmet at the end of this season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Tuesday announced plans to retire after 18 seasons…