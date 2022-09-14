-
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.
-
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
-
A strike by railroad workers would have wide-ranging impact on consumers, commuters and businesses. That's why business groups are telling Congress to block a strike if necessary.
-
Members of one union have rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads, while two ratified agreements and three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a national strike deadline. A strike would intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices.
-
Freight railroads could stop rolling at midnight Friday if negotiators don't stop a looming strike over working conditions. Congress could end a strike quickly, but a brief shutdown hurts the economy.