Discursive Verses: Jay-Z, the Super Bowl and playing with house money

It's no small irony that Jay-Z, the best personification of hip-hop's hopes and dreams, built his success by emulating America's worst excesses. Avarice. Greed. Domination. In turn, we idolized him for showing us "how to move in a room full of vultures." The streets he hustled in were made savage by design. The industry he conquered was out to vanquish him first. Indoctrinated by the same vampiric systems, we learned to praise those willing to sacrifice humanity — whether theirs or others' — in order to scale from the bottom up. The oppressor-oppressed dialectic can be funny that way. If you're not careful, you start to become the monster you're running from.

According to an announcement from the NFL, Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show in February. He's reached a new pinnacle. Not the first rapper to play the halftime show, but the first act with the power to plug himself into that highly coveted slot. The gig even came with a $25 million paycheck, if you count the 2019 deal his entertainment agency Roc Nation scored to book the NFL's annual Super Bowl lineup. The game is to be sold, as the saying goes. And this time, a true player got to set the rules of engagement. After seven years of curating the talent — and pushing rap to the forefront in unprecedented fashion — he's poised to stick the proverbial feather in his Yankees fitted. Yet, hip-hop's response has been ambivalent. Some of us don't know whether we want to slow clap or slapbox with the god.

Whether it's viewed as a crowning achievement or the culmination of a deal that made Jigga the perfect "Black face" to whitewash the NFL's sullied image — per Colin Kaepernick's recent recounting (comments Jay-Z has not responded to) — ultimately depends on which version of the story hip-hop's most valuable hustler can convincingly sell. Like water to a whale.

Fresh off a PR crisis himself, Jay-Z's been engaged in his own rebranding campaign this year. It follows the recently recanted rape allegations made in a civil lawsuit that named Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs as co-defendants. (Jay-Z vehemently denied the allegations from the start and pursued a defamation and extortion lawsuit against the filing attorney, Tony Buzbee, which was also recently dismissed by an appellate court. Combs also denied the allegations against him and was sentenced to more than four years in prison on prostitution-related charges.) Surviving such a public smear campaign lent new meaning to the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. "We played enough defense, 2026 is all offense," as he told GQ's senior associate editor Frazier Tharpe in March. So he brought back the umlauts over his chosen name. He sheared off the Basquiat locs grown for both his daughter, Blue Ivy, and his deceased uncle. And he sold out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row.

But he's nobody's sellout.

That was the underlying message of his anti-protest freestyle on night one. With smug confidence, he responded to the backlash for making his vinyl reissue available exclusively at Target in the middle of a grassroots Black boycott to combat the retailer's DEI policy reversal.

"They say I sold out. Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out," he rapped a capella as a prelude to "Politics As Usual."

There's this erroneous idea that Jay-Z's image rehab is oddly out of character. It's bolstered by the belief that he's always been oblivious to what the general public thinks. He can afford to be. But the truth is he's always been keenly aware and blatantly responsive to critique — whether cultural or personal in nature. When he likened himself to "Che Guevara with bling on / I'm complex" on "Public Service Announcement (Interlude)," it was in direct response to former Village Voice and Vibe journalist Elizabeth Méndez Berry, who provoked him to consider the contradictions he laid bare by donning a diamond-encrusted Jesus piece atop a t-shirt featuring the Cuban revolutionary's face. "The piece was smacking Che Guevara upside the head," Méndez Berry recently told The Ringer's Joel Anderson. "Communism and capitalism colliding with every step."

When Harry Belafonte called out Jay and Beyoncé by name in 2012 and 2013 to criticize Black celebrities for "turn[ing] their back on social responsibility," Jay clapped back. "My presence is charity," he said in an interview with hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson. His response also showed up in criminal justice reforms he pushed to address disproportionate rates of incarceration in the Black community. Even Decoded, his 2010 book written with dream hampton, was a first-person explainer meant to contextualize his lyrics with the liner notes of his lived experience.

His latest explanatory foray, the eight-episode HBO documentary Jay-Z in 8, pairs him with former Def Jam founder and producer/guru Rick Rubin. Appropriately set in the austere environs of France's former stock exchange, they sit across from one another for deep listening sessions of Jay's discography meant to trigger revelations. He covers the Che Guevara moment again. He talks about what it meant to confront his dad — who abandoned the family when Jay was 11 — just one month before his death. They talk generational trauma and family secrets. He even fills in some unredacted details from his hustling era. Mostly, he tics and bobs his head to the beat like rap's Rainman, shuffling through stored volumes of lyrics famously composed and committed to memory without ever having touched a pen.

No one does this dance between dualities better. Encoding performances for those who lived it. Translating rhymes for those consuming from a privileged distance. This Duboisian double consciousness is what makes him such an articulate marketer of the American Dream, a propaganda artist for Black excellence and capitalist exploits.

For Jay, crossing over didn't come through rapping. It came through his extracurricular moves. The brand sponsorships. The lucrative partnerships. Essentially, he became a cultural broker. The gatekeeper handing the key for entry over to the highest bidder. He played a key role in unlocking the Nets-NBA deal for developer Bruce Ratner that made Barclays Center the catalyst for gentrifying Brooklyn. Jay gained a minority ownership stake (.067 percent); longtime Brooklynites got displaced. He gave cover for Roger Goodell and the NFL to sidestep Colin Kaepernick's protests on behalf of Black America. The league's billionaire owners got a pass; racial injustice got performative slogans and empty charitable initiatives.

"Over and over, Jay is the one that powerful whites use to quiet Negro protests so they can make more money together," former hip-hop journalist Touré recently said, likening Jay-Z to a house Negro who repeatedly aligns himself with the white power structure while claiming to represent Black folks' come-up. The same conclusion is drawn by prominent video essayist F.D Signifier, who categorizes Jay-Z as part of the "Black misleadership class."

But the biggest condemnation actually comes from Jigga himself. In the final episode of Jay-Z in 8 — the documentary he co-executive produced — Jay also calls out so-called race hustlers and house Negroes who act as "extortionists" that "go to one place and say: You want our support? Give us the money." It's as if he doesn't realize how much his own actions resemble the behavior he's side-eyeing. "We['re] not getting it as a race together," he says. "We're slowly getting there separately, but it's not a concerted effort of us to align our powers and our finances to benefit our community."

We could blame Jay, but as he once rapped on "P.S.A.," he didn't invent the game. He "just rolled the dice, trying to get some change." When he hits that Super Bowl halftime stage at SoFi Stadium next year, he'll be playing with a pocketful of house money.

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