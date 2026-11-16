Lindsay Clancy to face a new trial in spring of 2027 over children's killing

Prosecutors are seeking a new trial for Lindsay Clancy in the deaths of her three children. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2027.

There had been speculation that the mistrial of her first trial might spur prosecutors to consider lesser charges that wouldn't require a jury, such as manslaughter or second-degree murder. But no changes to the charges were made in Monday's court hearing.

"Given what the charges are, it requires a jury trial," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague told Judge William Sullivan in Plymouth, Mass.

In response, Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington stated, "I think you can read between the lines that when they say that the case is going to require a jury, that it's an indirect comment from the DA that they intend to proceed on first-degree murder indictments."

Judge Sullivan is expected to preside over the new trial. He oversaw Clancy's murder trial that ended in a mistrial two months ago.

The decision to retry Clancy emerges after the judge denied a request from Clancy's defense team to dismiss the criminal charges against her on double jeopardy grounds.

Clancy's defense has argued that she shouldn't be held criminally responsible for killing her young children because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis.

Clancy was initially tried on three charges of first-degree murder, one for each of her children. Her case has drawn intense media interest, due to the shocking killings of her young children. And as WBUR has reported, the trial has also sparked conspiracy theories online.

Read WBUR's coverage of this case here.

Mistrial sparked defense motion to dismiss

Sullivan declared a mistrial on Sept. 4, after five weeks of testimony and seven days of jury deliberations. The jurors, nine women and three men, repeatedly told Sullivan they were deadlocked, unable to reach a unanimous decision. Jurors said a lone juror refused to join 11 others in finding Clancy not guilty of murder.

Clancy's defense filed several motions after the mistrial. The first asked the court to issue a "required finding of not guilty," a Massachusetts state law term for instances where judges determine there's insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction. Another focused on the holdout juror, asking the court for an inquiry and to examine their responses to a juror questionnaire and other records. Sullivan denied both of those motions.

When deliberations were dragging out at the end of the trial, Reddington had asked the judge to remove the holdout juror, saying the jury foreperson reported one juror refused to follow the law in regards to reasonable doubt. Sullivan declined to dismiss the juror, saying he reaffirmed his instructions with all the jurors about the law.

Tragic case highlights postpartum mental health

Clancy, 36, did not testify during the trial. But her attorneys didn't deny that she killed her three children in January of 2023. Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, were found strangled in the basement of the home Clancy shared with her then-husband Patrick in Duxbury, Mass., south of Boston.

In court, Clancy's defense argued that she can't be held criminally liable because of her mental state at the time of the killings. Her attorney said Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis, and didn't get adequate mental health help when she sought it out.

"I'm appalled and disgusted," Reddington said of Clancy's medical care, as NPR and WBUR reported. "It's repulsive what happened here."

But prosecutors argued Clancy was mentally capable of committing a premeditated crime, accusing her of sending her husband out on errands so she would be alone with their children. And they raised doubts about Clancy's claims that a voice told her to kill them.

"This case is not about our mental health system or how it treats women," Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said in her closing statement. "That's a distraction to get you angry and passionate about an important issue, but an issue that's not on trial here."

During the trial, the jury visited the house where the Clancy children died. Their bus route also took them past two places Patrick Clancy visited that evening — a CVS and a takeout restaurant -- before returning home to a horrific scene. Sullivan told the jurors that the visit, called a "view" under Massachusetts state law, was meant to "help you better understand the evidence" by seeing the locations and the house's layout.

Clancy remains in the custody of a state psychiatric hospital where she's been held for more than three years. She was severely injured by attempts to end her own life, and she used a wheelchair during the trial.

Massachusetts' highest court recently reversed a conviction in a separate case involving a mother killing her children – a case that both Cruz, the prosecutor, and Sullivan, the judge, also worked on.

In August, the state Supreme Judicial Court ordered a new trial for Latarsha Sanders, saying Sullivan committed an error in not allowing the jury to see medical records documenting Sanders' mental illness after she was arrested. Sanders was convicted of murder in 2022; she had argued that she shouldn't be held criminally responsible because she suffered a psychotic episode.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.



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