NEW YORK — A bruising sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks on Friday pulled the S&P 500 down 3.7%, dragging the index to its worst weekly loss in more than 18 months, and knocking the Nasdaq composite into the red for the year.

The benchmark index is now in what professional investors call a "correction," having fallen more than 10% from its Oct. 6 all-time high.

The last time the S&P 500 had a correction was March 2025, as the Trump administration's trade war rattled the market. Its weekly loss, marking its worst such decline since April 2025, as the trade war escalated, capped a seven-day losing streak, the longest such string of losses since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Nasdaq composite, which is more greatly influenced by tech stocks, slumped 5.3%, pulling it into negative territory for the year. Its weekly loss was also just shy of its worst week since March 2020, when the pandemic ground the global economy to a halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, with less exposure to technology stocks, fell 1.9%.

Chip stocks like Nvidia, Micron Technology, Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices bore the brunt of the selling, but other companies connected to the AI buildout tanked as well, including the optical products company Corning and the energy provider Bloom Energy. The AI lab Anthropic, coming off a successful IPO Thursday, tumbled 9.1%.

The sell-off in technology stocks spread around the globe: Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi each fell more than 5% overnight. European indexes fell sharply as well.

AI stocks have hefty market values and have a much bigger impact on the market's direction. They were responsible for Wall Street's big gains this year and are now behind the big slide for the market.

The AI trade has been losing steam partly over worries that AI stocks' big market values and heavy spending are unjustified. Fears of a bubble within the sector have also been exacerbated by the results of the recent midterm elections, with candidates advocating for a slowdown in data center construction winning at both the federal and state level.

"The whole notion that AI can continue to spend unlimited amounts of money and support the stock market, I think the notion of that is ending as we speak, that's what's being priced right now," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Baird. "But I don't think that means that the overall bull market that started in October 2022 is over."

Much of the AI rout was centered among chip stocks, which have been big beneficiaries of the build out of AI data centers. Advanced Micro Devices sank 13.3%, Micron Technology slid 13.9% and Broadcom fell 12.1%. The PHLX Semiconductor Index sank 10.7%.

Corning slid 10.9% and Bloom Energy gave up 15.3%.

Nvidia, considered by many to be the poster child for the AI boom, fell for the ninth day in the last 10, closing 13.8% lower. The chip company's stock was caught up in the market's anxiety about the strength of the AI build out, and more recently has been pressured by worries about its future following the sudden downfall of Jensen Huang, its former CEO and co-founder. Since the Huang scandal erupted earlier this month, the stock has dropped more than 25%.

The big market debut for Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI tool, fizzled Friday with the rest of the tech sector. The stock fell 9.1% to $88.30, but remains above its IPO price of $83 per share. It was the biggest public stock offering ever, at one point surpassing $2 trillion in value.

Anthropic's share price drop on Friday amounts to a roughly 23% decline from its brief peak of $115.10 a share set the day prior. That's an even bigger drop than the dive seen for Facebook (now Meta) in the early days after its May 2012 IPO.

Market debuts for tech companies are often followed by a volatile period. SpaceX, which previously held the title for biggest IPO, rose nearly 50% in its first three days, but fell below its IPO price a month later.

Outside of tech, though, most stocks were gaining ground. Cheerios maker General Mills rose 3.7% and homebuilder Lennar gained 1%.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 265.44 points to 6,910.39. The Dow dropped 949.73 points to 48,147.33, and the Nasdaq lost 1,261.47 points to close at 22,617.73.

While the stock market's mood has soured, the sentiment among American consumers appears to have brightened, a reversal of the dynamic seen earlier this year.

The University of Michigan's latest index of consumer sentiment rose sharply compared to last month, coming in slightly ahead of economists' expectations. Consumers noted some relief from easing gas prices and improved expectations for business conditions following the midterm elections. Still, sentiment remains below where it was in February, before the start of the U.S. war with Iran.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.93% from 5.04% late Thursday.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 0.6% to settle at $92.57 per barrel, amid continued tension near the Strait of Hormuz as the U.S. war with Iran continues. Saudi Arabia said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels had fired more missiles and drones at the kingdom days after it launched a major air campaign across Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Iraq apparently reached a compromise with a powerful Iran-backed militia it accused of smuggling oil.



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