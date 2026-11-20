When Katniss Everdeen first graced our screens in 2012, The Hunger Games was a juggernaut of YA proportions. Highly political, violent for a PG-13 movie, and the launchpad of several Hollywood careers, supply met demand for these adaptations of Suzanne Collins' dystopian novels.

In the latest Hunger Games film, we return to Panem with a microscopic focus on Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), first introduced to audiences in the original movie as Woody Harrelson, playing a mentor to Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence). He was cocky and careless on the outside, drowning in trauma and drunken stupors. Back then, we learned Haymitch's story: years ago, he won the 50th Hunger Games.

Sunrise on the Reaping goes back in time: Here, Abernathy is a 16-year-old in District 12 beloved by his community. Abernathy's curse is that he was born on the annual reaping day, and this time, he is selected as tribute for its 50th anniversary. That means twice as many tributes (48 total) will be reaped from each district.

His entrance into the arena is not traditional. He is forced to enter the games after physically preventing his girlfriend — Lenore Dove Baird (Whitney Peak), a descendant of the traveling Covey clan — from her death, and is sent to the Capitol as punishment. In this era of Panem, the Hunger Games are still crafted behind the scenes by producers such as Plutarch Heavensbee, well-depicted by Jesse Plemons in this film. Delivered to their deaths alongside Abernathy are Mckenna Grace as ally Maysilee Donner, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow (who comes from a family of betters and gamblers), and Molly McCann as Louella McCoy, who acts as a sister surrogate for Abernathy.

Murray Close / Lionsgate Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

Murray Close / Lionsgate Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.

The central question, and purpose of this film, is to identify the moment of radicalization that transforms Abernathy from a down-to-earth teenager to the drunken, aloof and bitter adult we see later. While the film is able to close the gap between these two personalities, Sunrise on the Reaping doesn't successfully portray how Abernathy earned this initial victory in the Games. He admits to lacking the physical brawn to eliminate 47 tributes. He does not possess the conviction that Everdeen later uses to strategize in the games and then rebelliously lead an entire nation. He becomes more and more inconsolable with each child that dies in his arms. Rather than absolve the guilt of others, he is weighed down by an emotional burden that gets too heavy to handle as the movie goes on.

Zada may not be up to the challenge of capturing the complexities of his character, but the supporting cast soars as an easter egg hunt of fan favorite characters, now played by a Who's Who of current Hollywood hotshots. Elle Fanning shines as a young, aspiring, and colorful stylist Effie Trinket. Kieran Culkin brings a familiar but sharply-tuned depiction of TV host Caesar Flickerman, previously played by Stanley Tucci. Billy Porter, Iris Apatow and Maya Hawke also make brief appearances to fill in the squares of the Capital's architecture.

All will catch the eyes of the now-adults who were kids when the first movie came out, watching violence by and against children. Three years ago, another prequel, The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes, starred Tom Blyth as President Snow, the looming, all-consuming, evil head of the post-apocalyptic Capitol, who said few words, but killed his own people with no hesitation. That movie reported the lowest box office earnings of the series, and it's the only film without an appearance from Lawrence (who briefly appears alongside Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson in Sunrise on the Reaping).

This once edgy, strong and highly political franchise is starting to lose steam. Considering how overtly the films tackled rebellion, capitalism, and civil war, it's surprising how the newest installment tones down the violence in the arena. Or perhaps with civilian-led rebellions appearing in our own social media feeds, the shock-factor of political violence that drove Hunger Games fever 14 years ago may have expired.

The Hunger Games franchise now finds itself at a crossroads. Suzanne Collins' five novels have now all been adapted for film. It would not hurt the franchise to end here, considering that its most compelling characters have either met their fate or completed their narrative arc. But if this train to the Capitol takes one more ride, may Effie Trinket's recasting odds be ever in her favor.

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