Just who is Raki McGregor, the man at the center of the CMS scandal?

Much of former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill’s memo that alleges financial irregularities in the district focuses on one man: former Novant executive Raki McGregor. Hill alleges that board member Stephanie Sneed went behind her back to ensure McGregor received a $30,000-per-month subcontract — after the McGregor family lost more than $1 million in funding when the county and CMS terminated contracts with its consulting company, SYDKIMYL. In Hill’s 14-page timeline of events, the McGregor name and SYDKIMYL appear 77 times. Help make stories like this possible. The story you’re about to read is made possible by the support of people like you. Please make a contribution today to help sustain the independent local journalism our community depends on. Donate to WFAE The former superintendent’s memo has prompted reviews by the state auditor’s office and Department of Public Instruction and investigations by the State Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Instruction and, now, the FBI. Just who is Raki McGregor? And how did he come to be at the center of the CMS storm? When McGregor tells his life story, the anecdotes he uses have a common theme: Overcoming. After he graduated from high school in Greensboro, McGregor attended North Carolina A&T but dropped out in 1991 because of bad grades. He said he then worked in fast food and had a brush with the law. In a 2016 video, he talked about growing up in a Muslim family — and how it was a “tremendous obstacle” to connect with his father after becoming a Christian. “My father was a devout Muslim and a man of strong discipline and belief, and me bringing Christianity into the household was not necessarily welcome,” McGregor said. “He and I were able some years later to mend that because he saw that my faith drove me, and one of his beliefs was whatever a man believed in, so long as he lived his life that way, was acceptable.” McGregor returned to school and got his degree. He began a successful corporate career, with stops at Coca Cola Consolidated and TIAA. Ten years ago, he began working in business and technology at Novant. His public speeches often blend faith and inspirational talk that could come from a locker room. “I define success first by your foundation,” McGregor said. “What is it that you believe in that’s greater than yourself? I believe any person — male or female — if they have a strong, faith-based foundation, then all things are possible.” I have covered politics in Charlotte for 20 years. For much of that time, McGregor was not particularly well known. That changed earlier this decade. As he climbed the corporate ladder and became involved with CMS, McGregor became a Charlotte insider. He played roles in the influential Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, attended galas, hung out with local business leaders and political types. He held court during breakfast at the Community Matters Cafe near uptown. His family’s profile grew, too. Daughter Sydney McGregor was on Netflix’s Temptation Island. His son, Myles McGregor, started a black car service and was profiled in local media as Hugh McColl’s chauffeur. In 2018, McGregor, along with Sydney and Miles, gave his wife, Kim, an LLC as a Christmas gift, Kim McGregor told VoyageRaleigh magazine in 2024. The family named it SYDKIMYL — Sydney, Kim, Myles. McGregor, who often wears bow ties, leaned into fashion. He joked to the Sarah Stevenson breakfast club about his success. He and his wife built a modern home in the historically Black McCrorey Heights neighborhood earlier this decade. (He would later become a vigorous opponent of the Interstate 77 toll lanes because the project would encroach on his neighborhood.) “They said, now that you have made all of this money, are you going to change? Damn right I’m going to change,” McGregor said to laughter. “But the change is an elevation. The change is: We are going to have a good time, we are going to work hard, we are going to play hard. And we are going to bring others along with us. I don’t distance myself from my Nation of Islam start because it’s a part of my becoming.” McGregor hasn’t spoken to the media since the scandal broke. He didn’t respond to a request to be interviewed for this story.

