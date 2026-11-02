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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte plans to extend exclusive with Gateway Station developer

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:36 PM EST

The city of Charlotte plans to extend an exclusive negotiating period with a group of developers to try and bring the Gateway Station project to life.

Gateway is meant to be a mix of apartments and offices at the site of a planned Amtrak station uptown, near Truist Field. It’s been delayed for more than a decade.

Deputy City Manager Allyson Craig said Gateway is critical because “it’s the most transit-connected project in the city of Charlotte.”

The city plans to continue negotiating with Charlotte Gateway Partners for the rest of this year, before bringing the new Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority as a partner in 2027. It’s unclear if the city will turn Gateway over to the MPTA – or whether it will continue to lead the stalled project on its own.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison