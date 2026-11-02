Charlotte plans to extend exclusive with Gateway Station developer

The city of Charlotte plans to extend an exclusive negotiating period with a group of developers to try and bring the Gateway Station project to life.

Gateway is meant to be a mix of apartments and offices at the site of a planned Amtrak station uptown, near Truist Field. It’s been delayed for more than a decade.

Deputy City Manager Allyson Craig said Gateway is critical because “it’s the most transit-connected project in the city of Charlotte.”

The city plans to continue negotiating with Charlotte Gateway Partners for the rest of this year, before bringing the new Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority as a partner in 2027. It’s unclear if the city will turn Gateway over to the MPTA – or whether it will continue to lead the stalled project on its own.