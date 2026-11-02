Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Ninety-five of North Carolina’s counties have a Soil and Water Conservation District. They have five board members, three of whom are elected over two election cycles. It is state law that these are elected positions. This cycle has two of the three seats up for election. This role deals with conservation easements (restrictions on how certain properties can be used), conservation education and the annual North Carolina Envirothon school contest.

Supervisors are elected to represent the citizens of their district for “the delivery of sound conservation.” Supervisors oversee a number of resources for landowners including technical assistance with water drainage issues and weed identification services. This brochure includes details about other requirements for the office.

This is a nonpartisan election so the candidate’s party will not appear on the ballot. Longtime incumbent Barbara Bleiweis is running for reelection. Current board member Nancy Carter is not running for reelection. Voters can select up to two candidates for two open positions.

Barbara Bleiweis

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: Yes

Age: 69

Previous experience in elected office: Mecklenburg County Soil and Water Conservation District, Board of Supervisors (2017-present)

Occupation: Chair, Mecklenburg Soil and Water Conservation District

Description:

Bleiweis is currently the chair of the board and is seeking her third term. She says she is in the role "to save our planet by conserving our natural resources and serving the public good." She wants residents to understand the importance of water quality and soil and water conservation in their everyday lives. She also works with the agricultural community to support economic and environmental sustainability. She was appointed by the governor in 2025 to the North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Other personal:

Bleiweis describes herself as an Army brat who attended ten public schools as a child. She is married and the mother of two adult children. She moved to Charlotte over twenty years ago.

No website or social media found

The Election Hub Questionnaire

Please share demographic information to help voters (your age, education, and where you live in NC now).

This year I celebrate my 69th year around the sun! And yet, I still feel like a 20 year old-still learning, energized, and looking to change the world. I grew up around the world, I am Army brat ( never liked that term— preferring “Army dependent”. Lived in Germany, Taiwan, Hawaii ( where I was born!), Fort Lee, Virginia, and finally dad retired in the Washington Metropolitan area where he worked for the US Army in the Pentagon and also in Alexandria, VA for the US army security Assistance command. I grew up in the Maryland// DC area, went to public high schools, I graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1978 ( yes— I am a boomer!) Got my first job selling computers to the Army and rode the high tech wave for over 30 years, raised two great kids in McLean,VA , got them both through college (Clemson and Wake Forest). I moved to Charlotte in 2013 and now live in South Charlotte. I joined the District (that’s what we call it!) in 2017 to fulfill an unexpired term of a Supervisor who resigned as he moved out of the state. I joined because I was asked to join and I figured I would learn something new…...and became an accidental elected official back in 2018- after I became addicted to serving the public and supporting local farms. Being a Distrct Supervisor for Mecklenburg SWCD has been nothing I expected- and everything I could wish for. I am seeking my third term - another 4 years, to continue delivering locally led, voluntary conservation programs.

Why are you running for this role, and why should voters pick you over your competitors? Please tell us about any previous experience in elected office that you have.

There is so much still to do. I am seeking my 3rd term as a Board Supervisor for the Mecklenburg SWCD. In my 8 years, I have been blessed to be embraced by the conservation community throughout our great state. I was elected in 2025 to serve as President of the NC Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts - representing our 96 districts on the National level- sharing our culture of success with other states and territories. I am the current Chair for the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission- In appointed by Governor Josh Stein, in 2025 and will serve at his pleasure. This role is an honor that I take with humility and seriousness— as that role I beyond ceremonial— manages and controls the budget for state wide soil and water conservation programs. I love what I do and there so much more I hope to accomplish. And to be clear— it’s not about me— I am part of a great team of folks who make conservation work fulfilling, challenging and fun. In my 8 plus years of service, my team and I have accomplished a lot: 1) Farmland Preservation— that’s the big one. I set out in 2018 to give local farms a voice to the county. This involved securing a commitment from the Board of County Commissioners to do just that— and they agreed- unanimously. So— starting in 2018, we worked with the County manager’s office— and developed a Farmland preservation plan. Then, the County unanimously approved a Voluntary agricultural District ordinance and created an Agriculture Advisory Board - appointing several local farmers to that Board to advise BOCC on agriculture issues impacting farms. Farmers markets and all manner of issues. 2) Budget and funding. I have been fortunate to expand our current District budget by increasing local funding ( we are funded through stormwater fees— and NOT by tax dollars via the General fund. We operate as an independent government entity and are NOT part of the County. This is often misunderstood. I have pursued and secured $400K in grant funding that facilitated partnership outreach so that we can better understand how to serve the county and especially under represented communities. Those grants provided insight into how our District should focus improvements. As as a result, our District has introduced Conservation For Everyone— an approach wherein we are in the early stages of translating materials into Spanish and other languages. We are also exploring how to modify education tools to support non-verbal individuals. Most recently, we played a lead role in assisting our state Division of Soil and Water Conservation to secure a $12M grant for a nature based solution- biochar- to be applied to agricultural land. The grant - focussed initially on serving Western NC in the wake of Hurricane Helene, has far reach consequence for farms, but also for urban stormwater quality and remediating contaminated streams and soils. I am proud to have been major player writing the grant and shepherding it alongside my colleague in Raleigh to ensure this grant is successful and has the state wide impact intended. 3) In my role as a District Supervisor and public servant, I have been invited to be part of other impactful teams. Since 2017, I have been a member of the Charlotte Water Advisory Committee and through that have been invited recently to participate the 24 member, City of Charlotte Data Center Task Force working alongside neighborhoods, environmental groups and businesses. Our goal is to recommend policies and approaches on data center development to Charlotte City Council- to protect communities while at the same time, promoting data center accountability and service to all. I am also a Board member of Helping Hands Outreach Foundation, a not for profit founded in 2023, by former Charlotte Water leadership to assist Charlotte Water account holders faced with economic challenges and in need of financial assistance for water bills. I led a committee in developing the pilot program to determine eligibility and help over 3000 resident facing hardship with their water bills. I am actively working to expand eligibility criteria and raise funding for same. All this to say- I love what I do. I love helping other— and I am blessed to have this opportunity to continue good work.

Tell us about 1-2 professional accomplishments that give voters a sense of your leadership style or skills.

As indicated in my response above, I have expanded our District profile and ability to serve through grants and partnerships. I serve Mecklenburg county residents though the District and also through other organizations. I have been fortunate to be appointed to several leadership programs over the year including the Charlotte Civic Leadership Academy - 4th cohort. I was selected to be part of the inaugural cohort (2020) for the National Conservation Foundation where I expanded my knowledge of agriculture policy and practices. That leadership academy inspired greater understanding and opportunities to influence national policy as well as state legislation. I was also appointed to participate in Syngenta Leadership at its Best Academy where I worked along side agriculture commodity organizations and have an even greater respect for the power and important of US agriculture and what role our state and our county plays in that. To me, this academies help me learn from others— and I aspire to always learn and improve. Leadership is not about me— it’s all about how I can lift up and build up those I work with so that we can achieve a lot together.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of concern for many voters (e.g. government-run chatbots; AI-generated videos, text and images; data centers; license-plate readers; AI to hire and evaluate employees or teach students). How should elected officials in your role or others regulate AI, if you believe they should? How should elected officials in your role use AI?

This is an excellent and tough question to answer because AI is pervasive and plays a role in our lives whether we know it or not! I see AI as a valuable tool. I do NOT see it as a substitute for critical thinking or for building trusted relationships. I still laugh that I “talk to Google every morning to ask about the weather! Too much regulation is never a good thing. At least, in my world which voluntary, locally led conservation— our belief is that we know what is best for our soil and water— and that Federal laws that attempt to control what we do locally- never really works.

What endorsements from any notable NC organizations or individuals have you received?

I have not sought endorsements at this time. For me, it may be a bit early. However, I do believe that my achievements may speak for themselves.

How long have you lived in the region you are looking to represent in office?

I have lived in Mecklenburg county ( Charlotte) since 2013. The Mecklenburg SWCD race requires candidates to live in the county.

Please tell us something unexpected about you that voters may be interested in knowing.

I was a high school basketball official for one 12 years. I attended high school and college officiating camps. I learned an incredible skills in managing a team, managing difficult people, mentoring young officials— and keeping cool under pressure. Officiating ball was one of the highlight of my life. I highly recommend it.

Michael Betterly

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: 47

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: CFO, Organic Mechanics Soil Company

Description:

Betterly is an agriculture and sustainable products consultant. He co-founded an organic potting soil company. He is running for the role to help the county's farms and improve food resilience. He also wants to help build resilience in stormwater management practices which are affected by droughts and floods. He is endorsed by outgoing office holder Nancy Carter.

Other personal:

Betterly has lived in east Charlotte for about two years. His wife grew up in the Charlotte region. One of his hobbies is baking. He has a bachelor's from Penn State and an MBA from SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy.

No website or social media found

The Election Hub Questionnaire

Please provide demographic information about yourself to help voters (age, education, current occupation, where you live).

I'm 47 years old and live in East Charlotte with my wife Keisha and our lovable dog Bear. I have a BA in Marketing and International Business from Penn State and an MBA in Finance from Bocconi University. I'm the CFO of Organic Mechanics, a regenerative organic potting soil company.

Why are you running for this role and why should voters pick you? Please share your previous experience in elected office that would be relevant to voters.

I’m running for this position to support our county’s 200+ farms and to help build resilience in our stormwater management practices. Local farms face ever degrading soil conditions, tougher markets, and more extreme weather patterns. We need them to thrive to help improve our food resilience. Building back our once thriving local farm community is key for Mecklenburg county’s future. Recent droughts and flood events demonstrate why we need to better prepare for continued issues. We have tools to help mitigate these extreme weather events, and I aim to increase our efforts to best serve our communities

My work experience will be key in this role. Since 2010, I’ve helped many small to mid sized farms build their businesses, from providing them with regenerative soil products like biochar to consulting on their finances and business strategies. I’ve also worked on storm water projects that require specific soil needs, so I feel I’m well-rounded for the task ahead. I’m a life-long environmentalist who’s looking forward to giving back.

Tell us 1-2 professional accomplishments you have achieved in your work experience (not limited to public service) that give voters a sense of your leadership style or skills.

I’m someone who likes to do the work and collaborate with others. At Organic Mechanics Soil, I’ve worn all of the hats, from working the production line hauling heavy bags of soil to creating our detailed financial plans. Understanding all of the functions of a business, while working with a diverse group of coworkers, is beneficial to its sustained growth.

Operating in a flood plain, our company survived multiple floods at our manufacturing facility over the years before making a move. The first flood almost destroyed our business, and it took a village for the post-flood cleanup. It required us to get our hands dirty, working long hours cleaning floors, walls, and equipment, and repairing our warehouse space, yard, and the surrounding area. I’m proud of the extra effort we all put in to save the company when odds were against us.

What endorsements from any notable NC organizations or people have you received?

Nancy Carter (Current Vice-Chair of Soil & Water) has endorsed me.

How long have you lived in the region/district where you are running for office?

My wife and I have lived in East Charlotte for almost two years, and she grew up here. We love our neighborhood! We lived in Durham for 5 years prior and moved here to be closer to family.

Tell us something unexpected about yourself that voters may be interested to know.

I love to bake! Starting around five years old, I got into baking with cookies and cakes, and I’m fascinated with the science of it. Sharing treats with family and friends is the best. I make a pretty mean apple crumb pie!

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of concern for many voters (e.g. government-run chatbots; AI-generated videos, text and images; data centers; license-plate readers; AI to hire and evaluate employees or teach students). How should elected officials in your role or others regulate AI, if you believe they should? How should elected officials in your role use AI?

Soil & Water doesn’t have the ability to regulate AI, but I do think we need to regulate it properly and quickly. I don’t know that there are any AI tools being used by Soil & Water yet, but using AI to better understand data for decision making in stormwater management and farm assistance could be beneficial. Of course, data and privacy must always be properly managed. Data centers often utilize a lot of water, and can be heavy polluters. While Soil & Water doesn’t have jurisdiction over them, I am concerned that we’re moving too fast with their implementation. I’m for extending the current moratorium until we can better understand the exact toll these have on our environment and our communities.

Long Tran

Party: Unaffiliated

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 40s

Previous experience in elected office: Unable to verify

Occupation: Unable to verify

Description: Unable to verify

Other personal: Unable to verify

No website or social media found

Makenzie Pearce

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 47

Previous experience in elected office: None

Occupation: Hearing instrument specialist

Description:

Pearce says she is running for this office because she is "passionate about ecology and sustainability."

Other personal:

Pearce is an eighth-generation Charlottean. She and her husband are founders of the Audibel hearing clinics in the Charlotte area. She has tinnitus and wears hearing aids. She was an insurance agent prior to that. Her children are Eagle Scouts.

No website or social media found

The Election Hub Questionnaire

Please provide demographic information about yourself to help voters (age, education, current occupation, where you live).

I am forty eight years old , and I own a hearing aid company in Charlotte , North Carolina

Why are you running for this role and why should voters pick you? Please share your previous experience in elected office that would be relevant to voters.

I am passionate about ecology and sustainability. I have 2 children that are Eagle scouts, and I am a fishing merit badge, counselor . I am a certified angler instructor.

Tell us 1-2 professional accomplishments you have achieved in your work experience (not limited to public service) that give voters a sense of your leadership style or skills.

I've owned a hearing aid practice in Charlotte, North Carolina for 15 years and I volunteer at senior communitie by offering monthly hearing clinics.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of concern for many voters (e.g. government-run chatbots; AI-generated videos, text and images; data centers; license-plate readers; AI to hire and evaluate employees or teach students). How should elected officials in your role or others regulate AI, if you believe they should? How should elected officials in your role use AI?

I have a firm believer that a I needs to be regulated carefully and fully. I do not use AI for letter writing or day to day operations in my business

What endorsements from any notable NC organizations or people have you received?

Candidate did not respond

How long have you lived in the region/district where you are running for office?

All of my life. I am an 8th generation Charlottean

Tell us something unexpected about yourself that voters may be interested to know.

I am a Green Bay Packers fan

Jillian King

Party: Democrat

Incumbent: No

Age: Approximately 33

Previous experience in elected office: None; ran unsuccessfully for Mecklenburg County Board of Education in 2025

Occupation: Former CMS teacher; currently employed part-time as an administrative assistant at an HR consulting firm

Description:

King describes herself as a stay-at-home mom and ran for the county board of education in 2025.

UPDATE: In an email to The Election Hub on September 24, King wrote, "Unfortunately, I am no longer campaigning for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. My family has made the decision to move out-of-state within the year, so I cannot, in good conscience, accept a position with the district, should I win the election. My name will still appear on the ballot, as it was too late to remove it when our decision was made, but I encourage voters to choose amongst the other candidates for their votes to this office seat."

Other personal:

King has a bachelor’s from NC State and a master’s degree in education from Xavier University. She is a ballroom dancer.