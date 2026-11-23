A retired teacher was sworn in to the Watauga County Board of Education Monday, filling a recently vacated seat.

Stephen Schmal is replacing Adam Hege, who was elected to the Watauga County Board of Commissioners.

Schmal was a middle school math and science teacher in the district for more than three decades and was named the WCS teacher of the year in 2005.

He retired from the district in 2016, though he went on to work in Johnson County Schools in Tennessee a few years later. He most recently served as a Career and Technical Education supervisory assistant and career counselor.

Schmal says he’s looking forward to listening and learning in the next phase of his “lifelong commitment to education.”

He will serve through the end of 2028, the remainder of Hege’s term.